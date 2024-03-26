Richard King's Foster signs with Sul Ross State volleyball

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — King High School celebrated college signing day for senior Libby Foster on Monday The outside hitter signed to play for Sul Ross State University volleyball.

Foster ended her career with over 1,000 kills, including 312 her senior season. She also added 296 digs and 22 aces in the 2023 season.

Volleyball has been a family sport, and she's excited to represent Richard King at the next level.

“I really enjoyed the atmosphere of the team and the landscaping was really nice and the coach was really great," Foster said. "It’s amazing to do the sport I love. I mean I’ve been watching my sisters play ever since I was a little girl, so being able to follow in their footsteps is really great.”

Foster is currently ranked No. 1 academically in her senior class at Richard King High School.