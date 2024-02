Regional Quarterfinal playoff scores for Coastal Bend high school girls basketball 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eight Coastal Bend UIL high school girls basketball teams tipped off their third round Regional Quarterfinal matchups on Tuesday. Incarnate Word Academy started playoffs in TAPPS 4A in the Area round.

UIL 5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans Memorial 50, Victoria East 38 (Regional Semifinals vs. Cedar Park on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in San Antonio)

HIGHLIGHTS: Flour Bluff 49, Edinburg Vela 26

Flour Bluff defeats Vela 49-26 in Regional Quarterfinals 2024

Veterans Memorial defeats Victoria East 50-38 in Regional Quarterfinals 2024

UIL 4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Bishop 69, Floresville 45

West Oso 68, Devine 33

UIL 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

George West 23, London 50

HIGHLIGHTS: Aransas Pass 52, San Diego 49

Aransas Pass defeats San Diego 52-49 in Regional Quarterfinals 2024

TAPPS 4A AREA

HIGHLIGHTS: Cypress Christian 44, Incarnate Word Academy 56