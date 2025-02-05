Refugio's Bradi Fox-Smith celebrates 1,500 points; Port Aransas basketball sweeps S-T

REFUGIO, Texas — The Texas high school girls basketball season is about to star playoffs. Refugio ended their regular season with a 68-25 victory over Three Rivers. Port Aransas overcame at least a 15-point deficit to upset Skidmore-Tynan 45-43.
A playoff reminder for 2025, once the top four teams in each district are announced the larger two schools by enrollment will play Division I and the smaller two schools will play Division 2 for their classification.
The Refugio girls were led by Ja'Zae-Lynne Lewis who scored 25 points. Bradi Fox-Smith tallied 17 points on senior night. After the game she was honored for surpassing 1,500 career points and 1,000 rebounds.
The Port Aransas girls stayed tied with Refugio for the UIL District 31-2A lead, but they had a mountain to climb against Skidmore-Tynan. Kaise Burrell hit a 3-pointer for the 43-41 lead in the final two minutes.
In boys basketball, Port Aransas overpowered Skidmore-Tynan 93-22. They improved their record to (24-8, 12-0).