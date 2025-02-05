Refugio's Bradi Fox-Smith celebrates 1,500 points; Port Aransas basketball sweeps S-T

REFUGIO, Texas — The Texas high school girls basketball season is about to star playoffs. Refugio ended their regular season with a 68-25 victory over Three Rivers. Port Aransas overcame at least a 15-point deficit to upset Skidmore-Tynan 45-43.

A playoff reminder for 2025, once the top four teams in each district are announced the larger two schools by enrollment will play Division I and the smaller two schools will play Division 2 for their classification.

The Refugio girls were led by Ja'Zae-Lynne Lewis who scored 25 points. Bradi Fox-Smith tallied 17 points on senior night. After the game she was honored for surpassing 1,500 career points and 1,000 rebounds.

Refugio defeats TR 68-25 in District 31-2A matchup in 2025

The Port Aransas girls stayed tied with Refugio for the UIL District 31-2A lead, but they had a mountain to climb against Skidmore-Tynan. Kaise Burrell hit a 3-pointer for the 43-41 lead in the final two minutes.

Port A battles back against S-T 45-43 in District 31-2A matchup in 2025

In boys basketball, Port Aransas overpowered Skidmore-Tynan 93-22. They improved their record to (24-8, 12-0).