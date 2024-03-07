Refugio legendary head coach Jason Herring steps down

REFUGIO, Texas — Nobody has won more football titles at Refugio high school than head coach Jason Herring. After 17 years leading one of the state's elite programs, he is stepping down due to ongoing health concerns.

Refugio ISD announced that assistant coach Drew Cox will step in as the football head coach. Cox began coaching in 1984, and has served as Herring's right-hand man since 1998. Herring will continue to serve as Refugio ISD's Athletic Director.

During his career at the helm, he led the Bobcats to three state championships in 2011, 2016 and 2019. Since 2007, Refugio's win-loss record is nearly unblemished (224-23). His teams always won at least 11 games every season.

Herring started his career in Wall, coaching two years (1996 and 1997). Both seasons ended with a (3-7) record. In 2000 Herring took over at Sonora and he started the year off with a bang, a (15-0) record and state championship.

Sports Director Larissa Liska has only been with KRIS 6 for a little less than two years, but she says Herring cared deeply for all of his players. It was all about their character and how they represented Refugio. He truly built young men and helped them reach their full potential, striving for the best.