Refugio falls to Hawley in UIL Class 2A-DI State Championship, 28-54

Turnovers were among some of the issues for Refugio on Thursday, as they dropped the Class 2A-Division I State Championship contest to Hawley, 28-54.

The Bobcats were down 0-28 in the first half of play before Kaleb Brown was able to score on a 3-yard rushing touchdown for Refugio, with two minutes to go in the half.

Hawley answered with a 66-yard touchdown catch from Kason O'Shields, before a screen pass to Jordan King scored six more for the Bobcats.

Hawley blocked the point after attempt that followed, but both teams went into the locker room with the score, 13-34.

A pretty quiet start for the second half turned into a back-to-back scores for Hawley, including a pick-six by Hez Parker for the Bearcats.

Eziyah Bland was able to tack on a rushing touchdown for the Bobcats with 1:10 remaining in the third, which made the score 21-48 headed to the fourth.

Hawley added a fourth touchdown from eventual Most Valuable Player Austin Cumpton, before giving up a final touchdown to Refugio, scored by King with 2:34 remaining in the game.

The Bobcats closed out the season with a 14-2 record, and finished the runner-up in Class 2A-DI.

This is a developing story. For reaction, check back here, or watch KRIS 6 News at 5, 6 and 10.

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.