Refugio defeats Three Rivers in our Marquee Matchup

Posted at 11:23 PM, Sep 30, 2022
Week 6's Marquee Matchup featured a district battle between Refugio and Three Rivers.

The Bulldogs hadn't beaten the Bobcats since 1993.

Unfortunately, that trend will continue for another year. After the Bobcat defense forced a three-and-out to start the game, Ernest Campbell scored on the first play of the offense.

The Bobcat defense made it nearly impossible for the Bulldogs to move the ball and held them to just one touchdown in the game.

On the other side of the ball, the Bobcats would not relinquish the lead after scoring on their first play and scored 40+ points for the fourth straight week in the 58-7 victory.

The Bobcats move to 5-1 (2-0 in district) and will travel to Skidmore-Tynan next week.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 (1-1 in district) and host Shiner next week.

