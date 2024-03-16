Ray upsets No. 8 Veterans Memorial 2-0 in 5A non-zone district 29 clash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a 5A high school baseball matchup, the Ray Texans upset No. 8 Veterans Memorial Eagles in a 2-0 shut out at Whataburger Field on Friday. All runs were scored in the sixth inning.

Both teams were strong on the mound, but Ray's Lucas Tinajero earned the complete game shut out with 3 strikeouts. Veterans Memorial's Adin Ruiz lasted the entire game, dealing 6 punchouts.

"I really trusted my defense there," Tinajero said. "The preparation we had in practice and the two practices we had before this, I just trusted them."

Ray got on the board in the sixth frame when Tinajero hit an RBI single and Joshua Hernandez sent a sac fly RBI to left field, but it started when Brandon Chapa hit a nice bunt base hit.

"Coach (Orlando Ruiz) gave me a bunt sign. I put it down," Chapa said. "Moved the runner over. Didn't get an out out of it. Next guy came up and put another bunt down. Got the job done. Bases loaded. Our guy Lucas Tinajero came up to bat. Hit a base hit up the middle. Got the job done. Scored us."