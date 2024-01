Ray boys and G-P girls basketball win, Veterans Memorial falls to Judson

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New year, same season as the 2023-24 schedule continued on Tuesday. District play started for some teams like Gregory-Portland.

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Judson 65, Veterans Memorial 60 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Victoria West 51, Flour Bluff 70

Miller 60, Harlingen 72

Ray 84, London 71 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Mathis 45, Santa Gertrudis Academy 57

Rockport-Fulton 56, West Oso 65

Calallen 72, Alice 52

Calhoun 44, Orange Grove 47

Hebbronville 38, Skidmore-Tynan 76

Agua Dulce 77, San Isidro 48

Port Aransas 36, Kenedy 48

Bishop 82, Robstown 32

Woodsboro 62, Refugio 64