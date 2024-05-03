Powerful pitching performance led by Lyne helps London shutout George West 10-0

Watch Now
Powerful pitching performance led by Blayne Lyne helps London shutout George West 10-0
Posted at 1:16 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 02:16:10-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A powerful pitching performance led by Texas A&M signee Blayne Lyne helped the London Pirates shutout George West 10-0 in game one of their UIL 3A Bi-District playoff series. London won game two by pitching committee 11-0.

Lyne dealt 11 strikeouts in 6 innings while only allowing 1 hit and walking 2 batters.

In game 2, Ethan Ortega earned the win on the mound only allowing 2 hits over 3 innings while striking out 5 batters and walking 2. Blake Watters and Rylan Freeman came in for relief. Freeman dished out 3 strikeouts in one inning.

London will play the winner of Santa Rosa and IDEA Quest College Prep in round two.

