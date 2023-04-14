Watch Now
Port Aransas' Kristopher Jones signs with TLU basketball

Posted at 11:00 PM, Apr 13, 2023
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The Port Aransas Marlins celebrated college signing day for their senior basketball shooting guard. Kristopher Jones inked his commitment to join the Texas Lutheran University Bulldogs roster.

Jones left a historic mark in Port A, finishing with 2,100 career points and breaking the single-game record with 56 points. Jones said TLU started showing interest in February, and after his visit to Seguin the senior Marlin was hooked.

"When I went up there it just immediately felt like home. A lot of athletes there. Not too far from the coast, and I just really liked the environment," Kristopher Jones, Port Aransas senior shooting guard, said. "A lot of great players have come out of Port A, so I'm very glad I get to continue the tradition and set goals and standards for the next group coming through."

Jones plans on getting a Masters in Education to become a basketball coach like his dad.

