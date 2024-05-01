Watch Now
PBR Pendelton Whiskey Velocity Tour Finals return to Buc Days, tight race for $50,000

Michael Lane, PBR Velocity Tour
Posted at 12:32 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 01:32:50-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s that time of year again, Buc Days is hosting Professional Bull Riders for the 10th anniversary of the Pendelton Whiskey Velocity Tour Finals.

This season has been a challenge for the bull riders. It’s a tight race between the top 35 riders for the $50,000 cash price with Brazilian rider Ederson Santos and American Grayson Cole leading the way.

33-year-old American Michael Lane has yet to win the Tour Finals, having qualified seven times. However, this year he’s having another great season. Currently sixth in the standings with a first place finish back in February and two second place finishes this year. It would mean a lot to Lane if he could bring home the top prize.

"At the age that I'm at and having two kids at home that would do a lot for me and my family," Lane said. "It just boils down to who's been putting in the most work and who can put it all together in the arena. No matter how hard you work outside the arena you still have to be able to connect that hard work in the arena and stay mentally tough and strong and prepared for that moment."

The two-day event starts Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the American Bank Center.

