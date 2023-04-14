Ortiz represents Valor Boxing at Keep it in the Ring IX bout in Harlingen Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 15-year-old Coastal Bend boxer Damien Ortiz (0-1) has been hitting bags since he was 2-years-old, and this week he's got a bout in Harlingen. His last test before the Junior Olympics at the American Bank Center next weekend.

This Saturday, Ortiz competes as an amateur heavyweight fighter in Harlingen, and he's definitely dedicated to the art of boxing.

"When I get to boxing at 5 or 6 o'clock I do running for 10 minutes, 20 minutes, and then a bunch of cardio for another half hour," Damien Ortiz, 15-year-old heavyweight boxer, said. "Then punching the bag, working mitts with my coaches and then squats and push-ups at the end."

Ortiz checks in to the Harlingen Convention Center on Saturday at 9 a.m. for his Keep it in the Ring bout. The first bell for the event is at 5 p.m., and Ortiz will face a boxer from Rolo's Gym in McAllen.

"He's going to do good," Enrique Flores, Boxing head coach since 2015, said. "He's really trained hard for these coming up fights, so hopefully he will become a Junior Olympic champion next weekend."

