Orange Grove pushes around Beeville in convincing Game Night South Texas win

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The Beeville Trojans walked into Orange Grove on Thursday for Game Night South Texas, with both teams looking for their first win after disappointing losses. Both with new head coaches on the sideline: Dave Holmgreen for Beeville and Jared Johnston for Orange Grove.

For Beeville, they needed some confidence after a surprising near-shutout out loss versus Sinton, 48-8. Meanwhile the Bulldogs lost a close one at Rockport-Fulton in week one, 42-38. The former Beeville offensive coordinator, Eric Soza is now leading Rockport-Fulton.

Beeville is still searching for offense and getting shutout by Orange grove, 27-0.

The Bulldogs put their foot on the gas to start Thursday's contest and jumped out to an early lead. Senior quarterback Logan Rodriguez tucked the rock on a perfect quarterback draw, scoring from 33 yards out. Orange Grove took an early 7-0 lead.

Their next possession, Rodriguez does it again. He weaved through defenders from 13 yards out, powered his way to the goal line and extended his arm over the line for back to back scores. Bulldogs missed the extra point, but held a 13-0 lead.

Beeville mightily struggled to move the ball on the ground and through the air. Right around midfield, Ryne Espinoza took a hand-off that looked to be a good pick-up, however the ball was ripped from his arms. It bounced from hand to hand until Orange Grove's Linden Rodriguez came to the ground with it.

Beeville's defense would get a stop on their next drive forcing a turnover on downs. However, the offense still couldn't find success and turned the ball over on downs themselves.

Into the second quarter, the Bulldogs found their stride again. Logan Rodriguez connected with Linden Rodriguez for a third down pick up, one of the few passing attempts of the game. It was followed by a Diego Garza run where he broke through three tacklers on his way to a 28 yard touchdown run.

Bulldogs lead 20-7.

Orange Grove pinned the Trojans deep in their own territory on the ensuing kick-off. It forced Beeville's hand into attempting the passing game. That's when Beau Autzon's pass was snagged out of the air by Bulldogs' Diego Serna.

Garza then punched it in for his second score of the game.

The second half zipped by as both teams stuck to the run game, but no one found the end zone.

Coach Johnston was overcome with happiness after his first win for his hometown.

"It's the reason I came home. To coach kids and coach on this field, they really helped develop me as a man. Just super proud of these kids and the way they responded from last week. . We just to keep getting better and better because our district is a pretty tough one.," he said.

Bulldogs will host Falfurrias next Friday for week three.

Beeville returns home to take on a reloading Ingleside team next Friday.

Our week three Game Night South Texas Game heads to London for a battle with Tuloso-Midway.

