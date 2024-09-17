Odem football player hospitalized over the weekend expected to make full recovery

ODEM, Texas — The Odem Owls football team had an scare on the football field, but that has thankfully been resolved.

During a Friday, Sept. 13 game against the Aransas Pass Panthers, two Odem players collided with one another during a play, sending one player's helmet flying. An ambulance was brought onto the field to transport an Odem player, No. 11 Tim Rogers, to be HALO flighted to the nearest ER.

According to his family, Rogers was treated for a concussion and minor spinal injury. He was released on Saturday, Sept. 14 and is expected, along with his other teammate, to make a full recovery.

"Tim is doing great! We were able to come home early yesterday evening," his mother Amy Hunt Rogers stated in a Facebook post. "He is up and walking around and cracking jokes (in true Tim fashion). He is stuck in a large and annoying neck brace until we can see our doctor and get a referral for a neurosurgeon just to confirm the ER diagnosis and get him on the right steps to a full recovery."

Amy Hunt Rogers also expressed gratitude to both Odem and Aransas Pass teams for their support and sportsmanship.

"To all of Tim’s brothers on the team, his coaches, and Ms G., thank you! We love our small town Odem family!!!" she said in the Facebook post. "Also, thank you to the Aransas Pass football team and fans! Your sportsmanship during this event was outstanding. Big thanks to their punter who stopped in the middle of the play to make sure someone saw that we had two players down!!"

