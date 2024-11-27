No overlooking: Refugio is locked on to Ganado for a playoff rematch

REFUGIO, Texas — “I was a little confused, I was mad, I was sad. There was a bunch of emotions going through my head,” Refugio senior Brayden Henderson said.

“Only thing I remember from that game is us getting the crap beat out of us. I was sick (to my stomach) all weekend. I couldn’t believe it, but not a lot of people get an opportunity to get revenge," Refugio senior and Bobcat quarterback Kelan Brown said.

That's how the Refugio Bobcat seniors felt after exiting the 2023 playoffs earlier than expected. The Ganado Indians upset the state champ favorites 41-12 in the state quarterfinals.

“Last year, we was looking ahead. We were looking at Timpson. We weren’t worried about Ganado and Ganado came ready, they were prepared. I mean, props to them because if you look ahead what do you think is going to happen? They’re going to come and take what’s yours,” Brown said.

"Going into the game we were overly confident. We thought we had the game in the bag," Henderson, who is an offensive and defensive lineman for the Bobcats said.

The Ganado defense was more than prepared and came out aggressive. The Bobcats only mustered up 219 yards of offense. Running back Jordan King was held to 56 yards on 13 carriers. The Indians defense had two fumble recoveries for touchdowns. Refugio's 12 points were their fewest scored in a game since 2018.

Since then, that game has been on their minds.

"We knew before going into the season it was Ganado, us and Ganado. And we’ve been preparing all year and I think this team is really ready for it,” Henderson said.

After beating Thorndale in the Area Round of the 2A-DI playoffs, Refugio learned they would get their rematch with Ganado in the third round of playoffs.

Refugio took to Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium Wednesday morning to continue preparing for the game. Kelan "The Gunslinger" Brown said he knows it's a privilege to get to play football the week of Thanksgiving, somewhat of a tradition for the Bobcats.

“One of my biggest fears is never putting on a Refugio jersey again," Brown said. "And, knowing that this is my last Thanksgiving practice, playing a game on Thanksgiving week is truly an honor and a blessing because not a lot of kids can say they played for one of the top programs in Texas.”

Both teams enter the game with records of 11-1. The last time Refugio failed to reach the state quarterfinals was 2006.

Refugio and Ganado's rematch will take place Friday Nov. 29 at Sandcrab Stadium in Port Lavaca. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. Highlights can be seen on the Friday Night Fever afterwards on KRIS 6 News at 10 p.m..

Refugio Playoff History

2023 lost in State Quarterfinals to Ganado

2022 lost in State Championship in 2A-DI to Hawley

2021 lost in State Quarterfinal to Shiner

2020 lost in State Quarterfinal to Shiner

2019 won State Championship in 2A-DI over Post

2018 lost in State Quarterfinals to Mason

2017 lost in State Championship in 2A-D1 to Mart

2016 won State Championship in 2A-DI over Crawford

2015 lost in State Championship in 2A-DI to Canadian

2014 lost in State Quarterfinal to Mason

2013 lost in State Championship in 2A-DII to Cisco

2012 lost in State Quarterfinal to East Bernard

2011 won State Championship in 2A-DII over Cisco

2010 lost in State Semifinal to Lexington

2009 lost in State Semifinal to Daingerfield

2008 lost in State Quarterfinal to Blanco

2007 lost in State Quarterfinal to Altair Rice

2006 lost in Regional to Somerville

