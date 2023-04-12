No. 4 Three Rivers blanks Skidmore-Tynan

SKIDMORE-TYNAN, Texas — The high school softball 2A No. 4 Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs improved their record to (25-2) on Tuesday in their 21-0 shutout over Skidmore-Tynan.

Alyson Gomez earned the win for TR. She lasted 3 innings, allowing 3 hits and 0 runs while striking out 7. Sofia Alvarado threw 1 inning in relief finishing with 1 strikeout and 2 walks.

The Lady Bulldogs tallied 8 runs in the second frame and 10 runs in the fourth inning, scattering 11 hits throughout the game. Nayelli Longinos, Gomez, Olivia Deleon and Aeris Conrad all had 2 hits to lead TR.

Up next, Three Rivers battles Refugio on the road on Friday at 6 p.m.

