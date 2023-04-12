Watch Now
No. 24 Carroll takes District 29-5A lead in 5-0 win, Ramon delivers 12 strikeouts

Posted at 11:20 PM, Apr 11, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas High School Baseball 5A No. 24 Carroll Tigers shutout the No. 17 Veterans Memorial Eagles 5-0 in their District 31 matchup at Cabaniss on Tuesday. The win gave the Tigers the South Zone lead.

Carroll's Richie Ramon was the winning hurler. He surrendered 0 runs on 3 hits over 7 innings pitched while striking out 12 batters. Michael Krall took the loss for Veterans Memorial. He lasted 5 innings, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs and striking out 2 batters.

Jake Cruz went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Carroll with 3 RBI.

Veterans Memorial gets a chance at revenge on Friday at Cabaniss. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.

