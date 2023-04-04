New manager Joe Thon prepares the Hooks for opening night Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Baseball fans can start getting out their Corpus Christi Hooks gear because Minor League Basebll opening day is this Thursday. A three-day homestand against the Arkansas Travelers.

There are a few new players coming to the roster, and one of those new faces is 31-year-old manager Joe Thon. He finished his tenure as the Single-A skipper for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers with a 55-77 record. Thon becomes the ninth manager in 18 seasons of Hooks baseball.

"I'm cautious I'm a young manager, so there's certain things I have to learn," Thon said. "You know, I have guys that have been around give them space, so it's a constant adjustment. Especially for guys who have been around."

Thon has 18 returners to the Hooks roster including right-handed pitcher Spencer Arrighetti. The Hooks have two of the top three hurlers in the Houston system, according to MLB.com, in Arrighetti and lefty Colton Gordon.

"I'm excited. I think we have a really good staff this year. I'd say that's top to bottom relievers, starters," Arrighetti said. "Hitters as well. I'm really excited to see the depth that we have in action starting this week.

Returning catcher C.J. Stubbs, who recently got some playing experience with Israel in the World Baseball Classic, will add depth to the offense. He'll be able to help Corpus Christi newcomer J.C. Correa, brother to former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.

"A lot of us know what the field looks like," Stubbs said. "A lot of the pitchers know the mound, so I'm excited to see what we can do and coming from San Diego by the water I'm happy to be back in Corpus by the water."

Before opening day, the Hooks play an exhibition game on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas. Then on Thursday the Hooks host the Arkansas Travelers for MiLB opening day. The first 2,000 fans receivean opening night t-shirt.