National Signing Day 2023, Coastal Bend edition

High schools seniors across the Coastal Bend inked their National Letter of Intent and committed to being a collegiate student-athlete. King, Miller, Flour Bluff, Ingleside, Refugio, West Oso, Moody, Freer, Sinton and Three Rivers athletes shared their thoughts on how they made their college decisions and what continuing the sport means to them.

Here are some of the tweets below congratulating the different students continuing their athletic careers. There will be several more signings in the weeks to come.

Congratulations to @RefugioBobcats senior @JR_Moore52 on signing with @HSUCowboys 🏈. The UIL 2A-DI state runner-up will play linebacker and study kinesiology to become a physical therapist. @KRIS6sports @RefugioSports pic.twitter.com/uZRFT4ndQA — Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) February 1, 2023

Congrats to @MillerBucNation’s six college 🏈 signees.



Lonnie Adkism-Sam Houston State (early signer)

Datron Denmon- Texas A&M-Kingsville

Jayden Moreno- North American

Ethan Greenwood- TAMU-Kingsville

Nicholas Nunez- McMurry

Brandon Guerrero-McMurry pic.twitter.com/S0glfPHtZl — Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) February 1, 2023

Congrats to Freer senior Eleana Campos on inking her commitment to run track and cross country for @LamarXCTF. #NewFlockOnTheBlock @Coach_Stehle @KRIS6sports pic.twitter.com/RhybMbctOb — Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) February 2, 2023

Congrats to @FoyHMoodyHS' MaKenzie Uribe on continuing her volleyball career at @LakerVolleyball. During the senior season she reached the 1,000 career digs mark. 🏐 @KRIS6sports pic.twitter.com/mNL7XOnhBa — Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) February 2, 2023