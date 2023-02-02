National Signing Day 2023, Coastal Bend edition

High schools seniors across the Coastal Bend inked their National Letter of Intent and committed to being a collegiate student-athlete. King, Miller, Flour Bluff, Ingleside, Refugio, West Oso, Moody, Freer, Sinton and Three Rivers athletes shared their thoughts on how they made their college decisions and what continuing the sport means to them.
Here are some of the tweets below congratulating the different students continuing their athletic careers. There will be several more signings in the weeks to come.
Congratulations to @RefugioBobcats senior @JR_Moore52 on signing with @HSUCowboys 🏈. The UIL 2A-DI state runner-up will play linebacker and study kinesiology to become a physical therapist. @KRIS6sports @RefugioSports pic.twitter.com/uZRFT4ndQA— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) February 1, 2023
Congrats to @MillerBucNation’s six college 🏈 signees.— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) February 1, 2023
Lonnie Adkism-Sam Houston State (early signer)
Datron Denmon- Texas A&M-Kingsville
Jayden Moreno- North American
Ethan Greenwood- TAMU-Kingsville
Nicholas Nunez- McMurry
Brandon Guerrero-McMurry pic.twitter.com/S0glfPHtZl
✍️ | The #StangGang welcomes Elijah Huff, a 5-10 running back out of West Oso High! #NSD23 @ElijahHuff10 @MSUTexasFB @WestOsoFtball pic.twitter.com/8DxRQEoWQq— MSU Mustangs (@MSUMustangs) February 1, 2023
Congratulations Joel!!!#TrojanPride🔵🟡#LosHogs🐗 pic.twitter.com/Qb0HSt7kqY— CC Moody Trojans Football (@TrojanPrideFtbl) February 1, 2023
Congrats 8 @bluff_sports seniors! ✍🏼@WyattElwood3, @JavelinaFB@_Alex_Everett7, @HCRebelBaseball@harlie61594166, @SchreinerVB— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) February 1, 2023
Isabella Perez, @TAMIU__SB
Kaitlynn Frakes, @SRSU_Softball @EmilyMa25581630, @mcchapssoftball
Sara Candler, @UIWTrackXC
Madisyn Barganski, @TUWSoccer pic.twitter.com/VEV6UQbriG
Congrats to Freer senior Eleana Campos on inking her commitment to run track and cross country for @LamarXCTF. #NewFlockOnTheBlock @Coach_Stehle @KRIS6sports pic.twitter.com/RhybMbctOb— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) February 2, 2023
Congrats to @FoyHMoodyHS' MaKenzie Uribe on continuing her volleyball career at @LakerVolleyball. During the senior season she reached the 1,000 career digs mark. 🏐 @KRIS6sports pic.twitter.com/mNL7XOnhBa— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) February 2, 2023
Congratulations to @football_three senior tight end @bigjake_5 on inking his commitment to @CruFootball. @KRIS6sports @momentumfpt pic.twitter.com/Lh4FETEqrE— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) February 2, 2023
Congrats to seven @IsideMustangs seniors on signing their NLI.@EricEdison8, @JavelinaFB & TAMUK Track— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) February 2, 2023
Kaden Nelson, @HSUCowboys
Seth Morgan, @SRSUFootball
Elijah Bell, @SRSUFootball
Audri Castillo, St. Edwards 🥎
MaKayla Ramierez, East Baptist 📣
Leslie Pena, @JavelinaTFXC pic.twitter.com/cW7rBnG1zD
Congratulations to Zerah Martinez and Ray Perez with the signing of their Letters of Intent today!!! Zerah will be running track for Sam Houston State and Ray will be playing football for North American University! Very proud of your accomplishments!— Sinton ISD (@SintonISD) February 2, 2023
GO PIRATES!🏴☠️🏈👟☠️ pic.twitter.com/XqmwwPzCdl