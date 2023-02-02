Watch Now
National Signing Day 2023, Coastal Bend edition

King Mustang seniors sign to play college baseball
King Mustang seniors, Kaleb Castillo and Jacob Trevino, sign to play college baseball.
Posted at 7:51 PM, Feb 01, 2023
High schools seniors across the Coastal Bend inked their National Letter of Intent and committed to being a collegiate student-athlete. King, Miller, Flour Bluff, Ingleside, Refugio, West Oso, Moody, Freer, Sinton and Three Rivers athletes shared their thoughts on how they made their college decisions and what continuing the sport means to them.

Here are some of the tweets below congratulating the different students continuing their athletic careers. There will be several more signings in the weeks to come.

