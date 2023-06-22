National defeats Oilbelt, District 23 Major championship decided Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Little League kept their playoff hopes alive on Wednesday after surviving double-elimination against Oilbelt 16-1 in the Major District 23 championship. Oilbelt won their earlier duel 6-3.

"We brought the bats early and we put it on them," Jakobe Rodriguez, National Infielder and right fielder, said. "We had a couple of errors, but we came back and beat them. It was really clicking today, but we've done well so far."

Now it all comes down to Thursday for the District 23 title. National is hoping to bring their hot bats back after starting off strong by scoring 5 runs in the first inning.

National pitcher Dos Villegas lasted the entire four inning game, dealing 2 strikeouts and allowing 2 walks and no earned runs.

"Yeah it was nice because we were up the entire game," Dos Villegas, National pitcher, infielder and outfielder, said. "My arm was feeling good, and yeah I just felt good. Threw strikes. Tried to get it in the catcher's mitt."

The Major District 23 championship win-or-go-home matchup between National and Oilbelt is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Laguna Little League Fields.