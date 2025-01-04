Moody holds off Alice 65-61 in UIL 29-5A first meeting of 2024-25

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Moody Lady Trojans continue to hold off and upset opponents in UIL District 29-5A after battling back and defeating Alice 65-61 on Friday. Moody is second in the district standings behind Flour Bluff, while Alice is looking to hang on to a playoff spot (top 4).

There were many lead changes in the game, but Moody's defense paved the way in the fourth quarter. The Lady Trojans offense was led by Aaliyah Hazel who scored 27 points. Raelene Avalos scored 12 points on her 17th birthday.

Alice's strength was from 3-point range. Anna Paula Teixeira made 5 3-pointers and ended the game with 17 points. Mireya Leija made 3 3-pointers. Kaylin Cervantes led the Lady Coyotes with 18 points.