Miller, Veterans Memorial, Flour Bluff and Orange Grove celebrate college signing day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — College signing day for Division I and Division II football started on Wednesday, and many Coastal Bend athletes inked their National Letter of Intent to continue playing sports in the Coastal Bend. While a few, like Veterans Memorial football player Christian Sabsook and Flour Bluff track sprinter Zachary DeWalt, chose to compete for the Air Force Academy.

Texas A&M University-Kingsville, a DII program, and newly added DI UTRGV battled for South Texas football talent, but it was split at Miller. Bucs wide receiver Jaedyn Brown inked his letter to UTRGV. The Vaqueros will play their inaugural season fall 2025.

"Gave me a chance, an opportunity. Being from South Texas we don't really get recruited well, so being a DI program wanting me it had to be," Brown said. "Really because I've been playing since I was 4-years-old. Going to the field with my grandpa, really getting in the way, but that's why I fell in love with the game, so really going to keep playing until I can't play no more."

6-foot-3 left guard Keishaun Lewis will join the TAMUK Javelinas.

"I love the coaches," Lewis said. "I went on a visit last week and they brought me in. I was happy to be there. Whenever I want to go back to see my family I can just go back and it's close to home."

Texas A&M-Kingsville head coach Mike Salinas was able to help keep a lot of Coastal Bend guys home. He signed guys from Rockport-Fulton, Sinton, H.M. King and Alice.

"We are excited about the players we were able to add to our roster today," Salinas said. "We were able to address all of our areas of need on the field. The group as a whole is made up of high-character young men that are ultra-competitive. I am really proud of our staff for all of the work they did to solidify this class. I would like to extend my appreciation to all those that helped us along the way, especially the Texas High School Coaches. We are looking forward to getting all of them on campus and continuing to build for the 2024 season."

Veterans Memorial celebrated five athletes signing their National Letter of Intent. Basketball player Nevaeh Gray joins Schreiner University, Taylor Berg will play William Penn volleyball, Kamron Richards signed with the University of Chester in England soccer, and two football players. Defensive back Luke Johnson will go to West Texas A&M University.

"Throughout the season this school recruited me very hard," Johnson said. "They texted me weekly, daily. Asked me how I was doing, and just built a real good connection throughout this whole coaching staff. I felt like when I got there on the official visit it just felt like home."

Christian Sabsook will play receiver and serve at the Air Force Academy.

"My family really liked the school and then I fell in love with the school," Sabsook said. "It's a military school, so a lot of questions like why would you choose a military school. Well my dad was in the military, so that's one of the main reasons. I always felt like I have been raised into that atmosphere, so I think I'll succeed there and do well there."

Flour Bluff had eight athletes inking their letters. Two tennis players are going to Schreiner, Addyson Grunberg and Ryan Morales. Adam Ortiz will join them there but on the cross country team. Two soccer players signed, Emilie Rodriguez to Tyler Junior College and Jaye Dugan to LeTourneau University. Softball player Letty Nunez chose Hill College.

Track sprinter Zachary DeWalt made the decision to serve and run at the Air Force Academy.

"It means a lot," DeWalt said. "I mean I've been working on it seventh grade, so for it to pay off right now it's an amazing feeling."

Jayden Johnson inked his NLI to play football at UTRGV. He chose the Valley to make his late grandfather (Art Cuellar) proud.

"You know he's always been a football fan and a fan of me, so this would be great for me to go back and give back to his legacy," Johnson said.

UTRGV recruited and signed even more players from the Coastal Bend. Head Coach Travis Bush is from here, and knows there are hidden gems.

"We got guys on our staff who are very familiar with it," Bush said. "We're excited about the connections we have there with the coaches and the caliber of young men that we'll be able to recruit there."

Also shout out to Orange Grove offensive lineman Will Klatt. The center signed with Trinity. He was a 3-year varsity starter for the Bulldogs.