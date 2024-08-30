Miller Bucs dominate in first Game Night South Texas matchup of the season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a scoreless first quarter, the Miller Buccaneers put their foot on the gas to run over the Veterans Memorial Eagles in the first Game Night South Texas of the season.

The matchup between the two Corpus Christi rivals has served as one of the biggest games in the Coastal Bend each season. Although, it had a different feel being played in late August, rather than late October. Neither team had seen the other play yet, but they knew what each other were about.

The Eagles took the ball first with first year quarterback at the helm, Noah Endres. The run game was stuffed often by the Bucs defensive line so, so the Eagles turned to the passing game to pick up a few first downs. One of the biggest was a roll-out from Endres hitting Charles Perry Jr. in stride down the sideline to set them up deep in Miller territory.

Again, the run was going nowhere, so with goal-to-go, Endres went to the air. He rolled right and had a receiver in teh corner, only for Miller's Khalil Davis to jump the rout, intercept the pass and make is way a few yards out of the end zone.

The Bucs also used the pass to attack down field in their first drive. A busted coverage play resulted in Trevor Long chucking it to an open Ethan Vela to get over mid field.

They drove down to the goal line and tried using the run game to punch it in. However the Eagles defensive line stood tall, shutting down the run on fourth and goal and regaining some confidence.

Veterans Memorial couldn't move the ball away from their goal line and it resulted in a bad punt, giving the Bucs good field position at the Eagles 30 yard line.

Again, the Eagles wouldn't break, forcing a turnover on downs.

In the second quarter, Miller's defense made their presences known. Endres dropped back and was forced to scramble quickly. His pass taken out of the air by lineman George Simmons for the pick six. Extra point was wide left.

Miller's next possession the offense started finding a rhythm. The drive looked like it was going to stall out when Long and wide receiver Corey Holmes couldn't connect on a shot to the end zone. then a late flag flew in for defensive pass interference, keeping the drive alive.

That led to a swing pass to Broderick Taylor, the guy that had five touchdowns in last year's rivalry game. Tayloir stomped down the sideline trucking a defender in his path to reach the end zone.

Miller took their 13-0 lead into halftime.

Veterans Memorial, still within striking distance, didn't come out sharp in the second half. Miller's first drive resulted in Holmes going back to his roots and taking a hand-off 51 yards for pay dirt.

It only got worse for the Eagles when they fumbled during the next drive. Miller took advantage with Long throwing to Vela for a nine yard score. Bucs lead 27-0

Bucs closed out the quarter with Roderick Taylor, Broderick's brother, who refused to go down on a screen pass, zipping 48 yards for the touchdown.

Trevor Long scored on a keeper in the fourth quarter and the Eagles avoided the shut-out with a late score on the ground.

Miller continues on with a difficult non-district schedule, hosting Seguin in week two. Veterans Memorial will regroup for another non-district game against a Corpus Christi team, the Carroll Tigers.

Kris 6 News' next Game Night South Texas takes us to Orange Grove where the Bulldogs will host the Trojans from Beeville Jones on Thursday Sept. 5.

