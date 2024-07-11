Miller athletics renovates film room, instills pride in preparation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In football a lot of preparation is done in the offseason, but it’s also done in the film room. The Miller Buccaneers have a newly renovated space that’s going to help them prepare for game day.

“This has kind of been a dream and a vision of mine for our program and for our kids for a while, but you know just in the pecking order of the things we needed," Justen Evans, Miller football head coach, said. "It was time for it this year and we hit the ground running.”

A projector, six levels of theater seating to fit the entire varsity team, a 130 inch projection screen and surround sound are just a few of the features to help Miller athletes succeed. However, it’s also the Buccaneer logos that instill pride in preparation.

“It’s the time that you’re inside of the film room studying your opponent," Evans said. "You’re studying yourselves. You’re figuring out a way to get better, and so for us we wanted a place that the kids could come in here and take pride in the film room. Understand the importance of it.”

The film room was made possible with help from Corpus Christi ISD, Miller alumni, community members and team fundraising.

“Our district is amazing, and they see the value in wanting our kids to have something great," Evans said. "So they pour into it. It’s not just lip service with them, so we really appreciate Dr. (Roland) Hernandez and our school board. Just everybody for making sure that we’re able to have these wonderful things.”

After a few scrimmages, the Miller Buccaneers will start their football season officially on Thursday, Aug. 29 against Veterans Memorial High School at Buccaneer Stadium. It will be a live TV game at 7 p.m. for KRIS 6's Game Night South Texas. TV channel to be announced at a later date.