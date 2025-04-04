McCoy defends 100m, Rivera's hurdles top-ranked nationally at UIL District 31-4A meet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Day 2 of the UIL District 31-4A high school track and field meet at Tuloso-Midway highlighted the running finals. The top four in each event advance to the Area meet.

All eyes were on the 110 meter hurdles to watch Texas A&M University signee Jasiah Rivera. He won the 110 meter hurdles in 13.51 seconds. One of the top-10 fastest times in the nation so far this season. He's now a 4-time district champion.

"I think for now it's just really getting back into rhythm," Rivera said. "Texas Relays was really my first race back, and I barely found it. Coming into district I feel like I'm finding my rhythm more."

Larissa Liska

Rivera also won the 300 meter hurdles in 38.63 seconds.

H.M. King freshman Eleanor Kazanjian 'J.B.' also won the 100 meter hurdles in 14.29 seconds. Another top ranked time nationally according to Athletic.Net. She also won the 300 hurdles in 47.44 seconds.

"It felt really nice actually, especially coming of off Texas Relays," Kazanjian said. "The start was good and this wind really made you get your feet down in-between. It felt good and I feel ready for the coming races."

Tuloso-Midway senior Jayden McCoy defended his district title in the 100 meter dash, finishing in 10.63 seconds. The day before he won long jump with a jump of 24 feet 3.5 inches breaking a school record.

"To start off, coming into the race I knew I had to hold my drive phase. That's been my biggest problem," McCoy said. "My top end speed is incredible. Just getting out of the blocks and being able to time it right. Coming through the 60 if you're the fastest one you're going to win the race."

Calallen junior Aubrey Navaro won the girls 100 meter dash in 11.86 seconds. Her fastest time so far this season was at Texas Relays in 11.72 seconds on March 26. Navaro won the district title her freshman year but last she could not compete due to an injury. Now she's excited to be back on track.

"I liked it a lot because I felt like I was just gliding," Navaro said. "The wind was behind me. It just felt really fast. It means a lot because then I had no courage in myself. I felt really down, and now I just feel like myself again."

The girls 4x100 relay ended with Calallen finishing first in 50.30. Their team was made up of Bella Perez, Lauren Dillon, Giselle Villarreal and Aubrey Navaro. H.M. King won the boys 4x100 relay in 44.68 seconds closely followed by Tuloso-Midway in 44.72.

Larissa Liska

For full results go to TrackMate Online here.

Calallen boys and girls Varsity won the team UIL District 31-4A championship.