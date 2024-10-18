Mathis runs through West Oso for Game Night South Texas win

MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Pirates (4-3,1-3) picked up a crucial district win at home vs. West Oso (0-7, 0-4) in KRIS 6 News' Game Night South Texas.

The 65-0 victory is the first for Mathis in District 15 of 3A-DI.

It was mostly positive for Mathis from the start and all bad news for the Bears.

After a West Oso punt, Mathis drove down for their first score. It took a fourth down and seven pick up by Jody Rios to keep the drive alive. Abram Cuellar finished off the drive with a 14 yard dash. He had three touchdowns on the night.

If West Oso showed any positivity it came from their two quarterbacks, Ryan Guerrero and Julio Acosta. They flashed their athleticism all night trying to dodge a disruptive Mathis defensive line.

On the Bears second drive, Guerrero scrambled in circles for seven or eight seconds before getting a throw off towards his sideline. It was picked out of the air by Pirates' Duke Bernal.

That set up the freshman quarterback to deliver for the Pirates. From 15 yards out, Rojelio Montemayor followed blockers before bulldozing over two defenders to get to the end zone. Mathis converted for two-points and made it 15-0.

Into the second half, Mathis' defense continued to be relentless forcing a punt. The very next play, Aaron Acosta took the pitch heading left from Montemayor. The quarterback became the lead blocker as Acosta raced down the sideline for a 60 yard score. He had two touchdowns on the night. The two-point try was fumbled making it 21-0.

Next Mathis drive featured their longest pass of the day. Montemayor dropped a dime to Brandon Reed down the middle for a 37 yard gain.

Pirates got to the goal line, but a bad exchange cost them the ball, it fell into the arms of Bears' C'Angelo Richardson.

Bears couldn't move the ball and actually had a bad punt that went out around the 12 yard line, allowing Mathis to go back to work. Jagger Veliz punched it in to go up 28-0.

Montemayor capped off the half with his second rushing touchdown, he had three in the game. Pirates led 34-0 at halftime.

The Bears best chance to score came in the third quarter. Julio Acosta found success calling his own number, moving the Bears to the three yard line of Mathis.

On first down, they try a pass to the right that was perfectly placed over defenders, into Noah Ramirez's hands, but was dropped. Second down, an early snap caught Julio Acosta off guard, so he tried to just barrel into the end zone with no luck.

On third down, Mathis blitzed while the Bears tried to run the option to the left. The ball hit the ground on the pitch and was scooped up by Pirates' Darion Villarreal. It appeared he was going to scoop and score from over 90 yards away, but a blocking penalty negated the score. The Pirates took over at the West Oso 45 yard line.

In a district that features two state ranked teams in Edna and Goliad, Mathis is still in position to make a playoff push. They've already played three of the top four teams in the district.

Unfortunately for West Oso all those match ups are still ahead of them.

Mathis goes to Palacios (2-4, 1-2) on Friday Oct. 25.

West Oso will host London (3-3, 2-1) on that same night.



3A-DI District 15 Standings

Edna 3-0

Goliad 3-0

Orange Grove 2-1

London 2-1

Palacios 1-2

Aransas Pass 1-2

Mathis 1-3

West Oso 0-4

