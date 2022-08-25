Marquee Matchup: Rockport-Fulton at Miller

Our KRIS 6 Marquee Matchup for week one of high school football features the Rockport-Fulton Pirates and Miller Bucs; a rematch from 2020 at Pirate Stadium.

"Probably one of the craziest football games I've ever played in," said Devan Phillips, Rockport-Fulton senior running back and defensive back. "You know the hype is going to be there. The talent is going to be there all across the field, but it just comes down to who wants it more and who's going to fight in the end."

Two years ago, the Rockport-Fulton Pirates defeated the Miller Bucs 44-41. That loss not only propelled the Bucs to the fourth round of playoffs, but it was also a good learning opportunity.

"Really, just stick as a team, stay together and when times get hard don't fold during the game," said Ethan Greenwood, Miller senior running back.

"There is a lot of talent in this matchup between Miller and Rockport-Fulton, but one of the keys to watch is the defensive backs at Rockport-Fulton and the wide receivers like Lonnie Adkism at Miller."

"We got some good receivers and we feel that our wide receivers are better than their DB's," said Jayden Moreno, Miller senior wide receiver and defensive back. "All of our guys can go and score at any moment, so you've got to watch out for all of us."

These matchups are only going to make the Pirates and Bucs better as they both prepare for their tough non-district schedules.

"They're a good football team from front to bottom," said Jay Seibert, Rockport-Fulton football head coach. "They have good experience, they have good linemen and they have good speed."

"They play hard. You know, Rockport gets after it," said Justen Evans, Miller football head coach. "They're going to get to the football. They play tough especially they play with extra MOJO at home."

Rockport-Fulton junior quarterback Ace Seibert played in that game two seasons ago and he's excited to bring the matchup back.

"Pretty cool to have the stands packed and them coming in and they're mad that we beat them last time, said Ace Seibert, Rockport-Fulton junior quarterback and cornerback. "We'll have y'all there the news, so it's a pretty cool little environment."

The Marquee Matchup kicks off Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Rockport. KRIS 6 reporter Patrick Johnstone will be there. Catch the recap, highlights and post game interview on Friday Night Fever.

