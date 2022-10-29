Marquee Matchup: Orange Grove Bulldogs hosted the Ingleside Mustangs

The Orange Grove Bulldogs hosted the Ingleside Mustangs for this week’s Marquee Matchup.

The game started out back and forth, with the team trading scores. The Mustangs struck first with a field goal, but the Bulldogs answered with a short touchdown run by Kayden Schroedter. Orange Grove led 7-3 after one.

The second quarter featured a little more scoring. The Mustangs drove down the field to start the quarter, ending with Aiden Jakobsohn hitting JC Smith for a short score, Smith would finish with four touchdown receptions.

Following a touchback on a Bulldog punt, the Mustangs had a long score, Jakobsohn to Elijah Bell for 80 yards, to extend their lead to 17-7. The following drive, the Bulldogs drove down the field as well, and Mark Lopez punched in the one-yard quarterback sneak to make it 17-14.

The Mustangs answered quickly, as Smith broke a tackle for a 59-yard score, and Ingleside had a 24-14 lead at the break.

The second half was mostly Ingleside, as the Mustangs outscored the Bulldogs 21-7 in the half, to win 45-21.

Ingleside improves to 8-1, 3-0 in district play, and will host Sinton for the district title next week.

Orange Grove drops to 5-4, 1-2 in the district, and visits Robstown, hoping to lock up the third spot in the district.