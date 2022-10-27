Marquee Matchup: Ingleside (7-1) vs. Orange Grove (5-3)

ORANGE GROVE, TX — With two weeks of high school football left on the schedule we've got a rivalry renewed. Our week 10 Marquee Matchup is a UIL 4A-DII District 15 duel between Ingleside (7-1) and Orange Grove (5-3).

The top three spots in UIL 4A-DII District 15 come down to the last two weeks of the regular season. Orange Grove's balanced offense is looking to win in the trenches.

"They've been blocking really good helping me have time to get my passes off," said Mark Lopez Jr., Orange Grove senior quarterback.

Lopez will face Ingleside's defensive backs who total 10 interceptions and their front corps is led by three senior linebackers.

"We've got a good speed to the ball, pursuit really well and we fit perfectly to the ball," said Kaden Nelson, Ingleside senior middle linebacker. "It makes us really aggressive and we're smart with what we do."

Expect the stands at Bulldog Stadium to be packed Friday night because there is a lot of history between these two teams. Back in 2019 Ingleside and Orange Grove faced off with the Bulldogs coming out on top 50-48.

"That 2019 game I would say is probably the worst loss of my coaching career when they beat us from 20 down over here at our place, and pretty much sealed the deal on us not getting into playoffs that year," said Hunter Hamrick, Ingleside football head coach. "2018 we played them over at their place and they jumped out on a lead on us and we were able to beat them by 14, but it was a very close football game and a hard-nosed game."

Orange Grove's defense is looking to cause some havoc. Kayden Schroedter leads the district with 87 tackles.

"For defense it's mainly our guys up front and our linebackers," said Kayden Schroedter, Orange Grover senior middle linebacker. "I know our secondary scrambles a little bit, but they're all right."

The Bulldogs will face their toughest challenge yet, trying to slow down fast-paced Ingleside and the district's top receiver Jayden Smith.

"Our passing game has definitely stepped up and it's been really effective this year in throwing deep routes, short routes and just making everything work," said Jaydon Smith, Ingleside junior wideout.

Orange Grove must find a way to disrupt passes.

"Both teams have speed," said Hayden Miller, Orange Grove senior receiver and free safety. "Both teams also have good defensive backs, so I mean it's going to be a tough one."

Our Game of the Week kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Bulldog Stadium. Catch the highlights scores and more on the Friday Night Fever.