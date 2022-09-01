Marquee Matchup: Carroll at Gregory-Portland

Week two's Friday Night Fever Marquee Matchup is a Coastal Bend rivalry, The Battle of the Bridge, between the Carroll Tigers (1-0) and Gregory-Portland Wildcats (0-1).

"We're coming into this game like we didn't win any the week before and we're just still hungry," said Benjamin Sandoval, Carroll senior wide receiver and strong safety.

Carroll is starting the season 1-0 after going 0-10 last season. The Tigers' confidence stems from first-year head coach Calvin Neatherlin.

"For me personally it's a lot of momentum and I think we just grinded so hard over the summer and just didn't listen to what anyone had to say," said Sandoval. "Just went to work with my brothers."

Their next opponent, Gregory-Portland, wants to rebound after a tough loss to Calallen 22-12.

"We got a lot of criticism losing to Calallen last week, so we just have to show them that we can really get it on," said Khalid Gholsby, Gregory-Portland senior defensive end.

The Wildcats have a few adjustments to make.

"Got to play harder on defense you know," said Gholsby. "We lost one of our good quarterbacks Brandon Redden and we have to pick up some of the slack."

G-P's new starting quarterback is sophomore Reed Dooms.

"I've already practiced with him and stuff like that, so the chemistry is already good," said Dalvin Batts, Gregory-Portland senior running back. "I feel like I can lead him and lead the team and if they just have good leadership I feel like he can really step up."

The Battle of the Bridge is a rivalry full of winning streaks, most recently Gregory-Portland. They've won the last six games, and then the last three games have been decided by 20 or more points.

"It's a big rivalry and I"m just excited to bounce back from last week and get it rocking and rolling," said Batts.

The Marquee Matchup between the Tigers and Wildcats kicks off on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Ray Akins Stadium.

"It means a lot," said Kyle Callejo-Soto, Carroll's senior wide receiver, and defensive back. "The whole time that I've been here I really haven't won that, so I'm trying to bring that trophy back over here to us."