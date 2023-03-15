London wins second UIL District 29-4A championship in three years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates are the UIL District 29-4A high school boys soccer champions for the second time in three years. They solidified their achievement with a 5-0 victory over Calallen on Tuesday at Cabaniss Stadium.

London held a 2-0 lead going into halftime and then senior Ricardo Fratti, senior Egeman Van Niekerk and sophomore Brandon Fonseca added early second half goals.

The Pirates are now (15-0) in district. They face Rockport-Fulton on Friday, their last game before playoffs, with a chance at going (16-0) in district.