London celebrates college signing day for 2 baseball players and 1 runner

Three London Pirates signed college commitments, including two baseball players and one track athlete who will be competing internationally.

Noah Cervantes, a senior baseball pitcher who emerged as a leader this spring, signed with Hardin-Simmons University. He plans on studying Business.

"The coaches felt like family right away," Cervantes said. "The facilities, the field and everything I mean it really doesn't get much better than that. We decided that it was the right fit for me."

Zak Garcia committed to Wharton County Junior College where he will pitch and play utility positions. His move to London before his senior year helped him achieve his collegiate goals.

"London has been great," Garcia said. "We probably have some of the best coaches in the state. The teammates, these guys have brought me in like their own. Like I've been here all four years for me. That was just big for me. Helped my confidence."

Track athlete Maelynn Barnholt is heading overseas to the Rome City Institute in Italy where she will compete in the 400 and 800 meter mid-distance events.

"I'm so interested in traveling," Barnholt said. "I'm really interested in Business and they've got a really good International Business, which I would love to do. Most excited about experiencing all of the culture over there because I had been over to Rome before, but I think I'll be able to immerse myself more this time so that's really fun."

