London baseball's Arispe hits walk-off and Lady Pirates shutout Hebbronville

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London swept Hebbronville on both fields Monday at the Cabaniss Complex. Pirates baseball (20-3-1) won on a 4-3 walk-off from Mason Arispe with an RBI single in the seventh inning. The Lady Pirates shutout the Lady Longhorns 11-0 in five innings.

Hebbronville baseball (10-11-1) scored 3 runs in the first inning starting with Robert Cramer who drew a walk from London starting pitcher Ethan Ortega. The Pirates evened things up in the bottom of the fifth inning when a sacrifice bunt by Arispe scored 1 run.

London reliever Blake Watters took over for Ortega and pitched 7 innings. He only allowed 2 hits and 4 walks while dishing out 6 punchouts.

Lady Pirates softball were looking for revenge after falling to Hebbronville 2-1 two weeks ago. This time London shut them out 11-0.

Maddy Perez led London by driving in 5 runs, going 2-for-3 at the plate and finishing the game with a home run in the fifth. She also filled in for relief in 2 innings only allowing 1 hit and 1 walk and dealt 2 strikeouts.

Leilania Lopez was the winning hurler for London. The righthander surrendered 0 runs on 4 hits over 3 innings, while striking out 2.