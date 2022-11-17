Live steams for high school football Area playoffs

REFUGIO, TX — The area round of high school football playoffs kicks off this week, and games are requiring more travel. That's why live streaming options are available, but it's important to avoid the scammers.

The Refugio Sports Network will broadcast the Bobcats' game, but you'll have to go to the NFHS Network's official page and pay the monthly fee. Most playoff games around the country can be found on n-f-h-s.

However, there are a few exceptions. Flour Bluff Sports Information, a student-run team, got confirmation to stream. Corpus Christi ISD will be covering Veterans Memorial at Buc Stadium.

Refugio Sports Network is excited about broadcasting the game against Holland.

"It's great! We have to apply every week for the games," said Ryan Linney, Refugio Sports Network owner. "Should they choose us we get to continue broadcasting the Refugio Bobcats. Can't get any better than that in the state of Texas. You know Bobcat Nation goes far and wide and we just wanted to bring it to the fans free of charge of course, but now that the playoffs are going it's not free no more."

Catch Refugio's Area matchup against the Holland Hornets on Thursday in San Antonio's Heroes Stadium starting at 7 p.m. live on the NFHS Network. Streamed by Refugio Sports Network.

The game on Thursday at Buc with San Benito and SA Taft will be livestreamed on the San Benito network and the Northside Network :https://www.northsidesportsnetwork.com/ [northsidesportsnetwork.com] . This game will also be on Rio Sports Live/NFHS for a subscription of 11.99 monthly.

The game on Thursday at Cabaniss Stadium with Brownsville Veterans Memorial and Victoria West will be livestreamed on the Corpus Christi ISD Sports Network [ccisdsportsnetwork.com]. This game will also be on Rio Sports Live/NFHS for a subscription of 11.99 monthly.

The game on Friday at Buc Stadium with Edinburg Vela and CC Veterans Memorial will be livestreamed on the Corpus Christi ISD Sports Network [ccisdsportsnetwork.com]. This game will also be on radio on the KBSO 94.7FM network. This game will also be on Rio Sports Live/NFHS for a subscription of 11.99 monthly.

The game on Friday at Cabaniss Stadium with PSJA North and CC Miller will be livestreamed on the Corpus Christi ISD Sports Network [ccisdsportsnetwork.com]. This game will also be on Rio Sports Live/NFHS for a subscription of 11.99 monthly.

The game on Saturday at Buc Stadium with Weslaco and SA Harlan will be livestreamed on the Northside Network :https://www.northsidesportsnetwork.com/ [northsidesportsnetwork.com] .