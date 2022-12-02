Lewis' two goals leads IceRays to 6-2 win over Rhinos

Blake Lewis' two goals lead the Corpus Christi IceRays to a 6-2 win over the El Paso Rhinos in their NAHL South Division showdown. Game two of the double-header is set for Friday at 7:05 p.m. at the American Bank Center. Bring your stuffed animals, because it's the annual Teddy Bear Toss for the IceRays first goal of the game.