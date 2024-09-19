KRIS 6 News to feature Corpus Christi Ice Rays games live on KDF

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Ice Rays have released their schedule for the 2024 season and many of their games will be aired live on KDF. Take a look at what we've got!
- Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. vs. New Mexico Wolves
- Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Colorado Grit
- Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Lone Star Brahmas
- Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. at Colorado Grit
- Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at Oklahoma Warriors
- Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at Shreveport Mudbugs
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at Lone Star Brahmas
- Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at Odessa Jackalopes
- Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at Shreveport Mudbugs
- Friday, Jan. 31 thru Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. at Lone Star Brahmas
- Friday, Feb. 14 adn Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at Amarillo Wranglers
- Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at Oklahoma Warriors
- Wednesday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. at New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Friday, March 21 and Saturday, March 22 at 7 p.m. at Odessa Jackalopes
- Friday, March 28 and Saturday, March 29 at 8 p.m. at El Paso Rhinos
- Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at Shreveport Mudbugs
You can check out any of these games live on KDF, available over the air on 47.2 and 10.3 in HD, Channel 13 on Astound and Spectrum, or Channel 47 on Dish.
