KRIS 6 News to feature Corpus Christi Ice Rays games live on KDF

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Ice Rays have released their schedule for the 2024 season and many of their games will be aired live on KDF. Take a look at what we've got!



Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. vs. New Mexico Wolves



Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Colorado Grit



Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Lone Star Brahmas



Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. at Colorado Grit



Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at Oklahoma Warriors



Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at Shreveport Mudbugs



Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at Lone Star Brahmas



Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at Odessa Jackalopes



Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at Shreveport Mudbugs



Friday, Jan. 31 thru Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. at Lone Star Brahmas



Friday, Feb. 14 adn Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at Amarillo Wranglers



Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at Oklahoma Warriors



Wednesday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. at New Mexico Ice Wolves



Friday, March 21 and Saturday, March 22 at 7 p.m. at Odessa Jackalopes



Friday, March 28 and Saturday, March 29 at 8 p.m. at El Paso Rhinos



Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at Shreveport Mudbugs

You can check out any of these games live on KDF, available over the air on 47.2 and 10.3 in HD, Channel 13 on Astound and Spectrum, or Channel 47 on Dish.

