Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 9 highlights and scores

Friday Night Fever
FILE
Friday Night Fever
Friday Night Fever
Posted
and last updated

Welcome to week eight of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.

THURSDAY

1st Quarter
GP0
at Carroll0

1st Quarter
Miller13
at King0

1st Quarter
Lyford0
at SGA0

FRIDAY

Ray
at Moody

PSJA Memorial
at Veterans Memorial

Annapolis Christian Academy
at Cristo Rey Jesuit

Mathis
at Palacios

IWA
at St. Augustine

London
at West Oso

Woodsboro
at Agua Dulce

Sinton
at Ingleside

Alice
at Mission Veterans Memorial

Ben Bolt
at Bruni

Hill Country Christian
at John Paul II
Aransas Pass
at Orange Grove

Bishop
at San Diego

Falfurrias
at Progreso
Rockport-Fulton
at Robstown

Flour Bluff
at Donna North

HM King
at Grulla

TM
at Valley View

Riviera Kaufer
at Three Rivers

Monte Alto
at Banquete

Freer
at Refugio

George West
at Santa Rosa

Taft
at Hebbronville

Skidmore-Tynan
at Santa Maria
La Vernia
at Beeville Jones

Zapata
at Calallen

Prarie Lea
at Benavides

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Election Headquarters