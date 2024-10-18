KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 8 highlights and scores

Prev Next FILE

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week eight of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football. THURSDAY Halftime West Oso 0 at Mathis 34 Halftime Premont 7 at Three Rivers 55 FRIDAY Moody at GP Edna at London King at Ray Veterans Memorial at Donna Carroll at Miller Annapolis Christian Academy at Sunnybrook Christian Ingleside at Rockport-Fulton La Villa at Ben Bolt Brownsville Riviera at Flour Bluff Palacios at Aransas Pass Cuero at Sinton Sharyland at Alice Progreso at Bishop Bruni at Woodsboro San Diego at Raymondville Jubilee Brownsville at IWA Santa Gertrudis Academy at Falfurrias HM King at Port Isabel Santa Rosa at Taft Banquete at George West Odem at Monte Alto Calallen at Tuloso-Midway Orange Grove at Goliad Santa Maria at Freer Beeville Jones at Calhoun Riviera Kaufer at Skidmore-Tynan West Oso at Mathis SATURDAY John Paul II at Schertz John Paul II For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

