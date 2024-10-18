Watch Now
KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 8 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week eight of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.

THURSDAY

West Oso0
at Mathis34

Premont7
at Three Rivers55

FRIDAY

Moody
at GP
Edna
at London
King
at Ray

Veterans Memorial
at Donna

Carroll
at Miller

Annapolis Christian Academy
at Sunnybrook Christian

Ingleside
at Rockport-Fulton

La Villa
at Ben Bolt

Brownsville Riviera
at Flour Bluff

Palacios
at Aransas Pass

Cuero
at Sinton

Sharyland
at Alice

Progreso
at Bishop

Bruni
at Woodsboro
San Diego
at Raymondville

Jubilee Brownsville
at IWA

Santa Gertrudis Academy
at Falfurrias

HM King
at Port Isabel

Santa Rosa
at Taft

Banquete
at George West

Odem
at Monte Alto

Calallen
at Tuloso-Midway

Orange Grove
at Goliad

Santa Maria
at Freer

Beeville Jones
at Calhoun

Riviera Kaufer
at Skidmore-Tynan

West Oso
at Mathis

SATURDAY
John Paul II
at Schertz John Paul II

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

