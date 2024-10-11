KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 7 highlights and scores

Prev Next FILE

Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week seven of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football. THURSDAY 1st Quarter Taft 0 at Banquete 0 GP at Ray 1st Quarter Carroll 7 at King 0 St. John Paul II at Holy Cross FRIDAY Miller at Moody Harlingen South at Veterans Memorial Falfurrias at Rio Hondo Bishop at Santa Gertrudis Academy Woodsboro at La Villa Orange Grove at Palacios Robstown at Ingelside Rockport-Fulton at Cuero Hebbronville at Santa Rosa San Diego at Progreso Coastal Christian Home School at Annapolis Christian Academy Aransas Pass at West Oso Agua Dulce at Bruni Skidmore-Tynan at Premont Mathis at Edna Alice at Pioneer Freer Riviera Kaufer HM King at SA Memorial Refugio at Santa Maria Valley View at Calallen George West at Odem El Campo at Beeville Jones Tuloso-Midway at Hidalgo John Paul II at SA Holy Cross For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.