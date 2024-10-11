KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 7 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week seven of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.
THURSDAY
|1st Quarter
|Taft
|0
|at Banquete
|0
|GP
|at Ray
|1st Quarter
|Carroll
|7
|at King
|0
|St. John Paul II
|at Holy Cross
FRIDAY
|Miller
|at Moody
|Harlingen South
|at Veterans Memorial
|Falfurrias
|at Rio Hondo
|Bishop
|at Santa Gertrudis Academy
|Woodsboro
|at La Villa
|Orange Grove
|at Palacios
|Robstown
|at Ingelside
|Rockport-Fulton
|at Cuero
|Hebbronville
|at Santa Rosa
|San Diego
|at Progreso
|Coastal Christian Home School
|at Annapolis Christian Academy
|Aransas Pass
|at West Oso
|Agua Dulce
|at Bruni
|Skidmore-Tynan
|at Premont
|Mathis
|at Edna
|Alice
|at Pioneer
|Freer
|Riviera Kaufer
|HM King
|at SA Memorial
|Refugio
|at Santa Maria
|Valley View
|at Calallen
|George West
|at Odem
|El Campo
|at Beeville Jones
|Tuloso-Midway
|at Hidalgo
|John Paul II
|at SA Holy Cross
For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.