KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 7 highlights and scores

Friday Night Fever
Friday Night Fever
Friday Night Fever
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week seven of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.

THURSDAY

1st Quarter
Taft0
at Banquete0

GP
at Ray

1st Quarter
Carroll7
at King0
St. John Paul II
at Holy Cross

FRIDAY

Miller
at Moody

Harlingen South
at Veterans Memorial

Falfurrias
at Rio Hondo

Bishop
at Santa Gertrudis Academy

Woodsboro
at La Villa

Orange Grove
at Palacios

Robstown
at Ingelside

Rockport-Fulton
at Cuero

Hebbronville
at Santa Rosa

San Diego
at Progreso

Coastal Christian Home School
at Annapolis Christian Academy

Aransas Pass
at West Oso

Agua Dulce
at Bruni

Skidmore-Tynan
at Premont
Mathis
at Edna

Alice
at Pioneer

Freer
Riviera Kaufer

HM King
at SA Memorial

Refugio
at Santa Maria

Valley View
at Calallen

George West
at Odem

El Campo
at Beeville Jones

Tuloso-Midway
at Hidalgo
John Paul II
at SA Holy Cross

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

