Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 5 highlights and scores

Friday Night Fever
FILE
Friday Night Fever
Friday Night Fever
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week five of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.

THURSDAY

2nd Quarter
Moody14
at HM King7

2nd Quarter
Veterans Memorial0
at PSJA North14

1st Quarter
Santa Maria0
at Riviera Kaufer0

FRIDAY

Sinton
at Miller

TM
at Carroll

King
at Robstown

Ray
at Ingleside

Calallen
at Rockport-Fulton

Palacios
at West Oso

Lyford
at Falfurrias

Rio Hondo
at Bishop

Aransas Pass
at London

Santa Gertrudis Academy
at San Diego

Halletsville
at Beeville Jones

Pettus
at Ben Bolt

PSJA Memorial
at Flour Bluff

Freer
at Three Rivers

Taft
at Monte Alto

Mathis
at Goliad

Orange Grove
at Edna

Refugio
at Premont

Hebbronville
at Odem

Santa Rosa
at Banquete

Alice
at GP

St. Augustine
at Benavides

SATURDAY

Loiuse
at Woodsboro

Bishop Reicher Catholic
IWA

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Hispanic Heritage Month