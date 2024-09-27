KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 5 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week five of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.
THURSDAY
|2nd Quarter
|Moody
|14
|at HM King
|7
|2nd Quarter
|Veterans Memorial
|0
|at PSJA North
|14
|1st Quarter
|Santa Maria
|0
|at Riviera Kaufer
|0
FRIDAY
|Sinton
|at Miller
|TM
|at Carroll
|King
|at Robstown
|Ray
|at Ingleside
|Calallen
|at Rockport-Fulton
|Palacios
|at West Oso
|Lyford
|at Falfurrias
|Rio Hondo
|at Bishop
|Aransas Pass
|at London
|Santa Gertrudis Academy
|at San Diego
|Halletsville
|at Beeville Jones
|Pettus
|at Ben Bolt
|PSJA Memorial
|at Flour Bluff
|Freer
|at Three Rivers
|Taft
|at Monte Alto
|Mathis
|at Goliad
|Orange Grove
|at Edna
|Refugio
|at Premont
|Hebbronville
|at Odem
|Santa Rosa
|at Banquete
|Alice
|at GP
|St. Augustine
|at Benavides
SATURDAY
|Loiuse
|at Woodsboro
|Bishop Reicher Catholic
|IWA
