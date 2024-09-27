KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 5 highlights and scores

Prev Next FILE

Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week five of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football. THURSDAY 2nd Quarter Moody 14 at HM King 7 2nd Quarter Veterans Memorial 0 at PSJA North 14 1st Quarter Santa Maria 0 at Riviera Kaufer 0 FRIDAY Sinton at Miller TM at Carroll King at Robstown Ray at Ingleside Calallen at Rockport-Fulton Palacios at West Oso Lyford at Falfurrias Rio Hondo at Bishop Aransas Pass at London Santa Gertrudis Academy at San Diego Halletsville at Beeville Jones Pettus at Ben Bolt PSJA Memorial at Flour Bluff Freer at Three Rivers Taft at Monte Alto Mathis at Goliad Orange Grove at Edna Refugio at Premont Hebbronville at Odem Santa Rosa at Banquete Alice at GP St. Augustine at Benavides SATURDAY Loiuse at Woodsboro Bishop Reicher Catholic IWA For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.