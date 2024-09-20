KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 4 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week four of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.
THURSDAY
|1st Quarter
|Robstown
|0
|at Moody
|7
|1st Quarter
|Donna North
|0
|at Veterans Memorial
|7
|1st Quarter
|Carroll
|0
|at Calallen
|0
FRIDAY
|Miller
|at Cuero
|HM King
|at King
|SA McCollum
|at Ray
|Progreso
|at Santa Gertrudis Academy
|Texas Christian
|at Annapolis Christian Academy
|Bishop
|at Lyford
|John Paul II
|at Somerset Academy Collegiate
|Riviera Kaufer
|at Bruni
|Yorktown
|at Taft
|Sinton
|at GP
|Rockport-Fulton
|at Kinkaid
|Falfurrias
|at Raymondville
|Flour Bluff
|at Donna
|San Diego
|at Rio Hondo
|Arlington Heights Christian
|at IWA
|Ben Bolt
|at Freer
|Beeville Jones
|at Victoria West
|Banquete
|at Ingleside
|Odem
|at Skidmore-Tynan
|George West
|at Sabinal
|Flatonia
|at Three Rivers
|Premont
|at Agua Dulce
|Refugio
|at Cypress Christian
|Hebbronville
|at TM
|Woodsboro
|at Santa Maria
|La Joya
|at Alice
|New Braunfels Long Creek
|at Mathis
For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.