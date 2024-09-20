Watch Now
KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 4 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week four of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.

THURSDAY

1st Quarter
Robstown0
at Moody7

1st Quarter
Donna North0
at Veterans Memorial7

1st Quarter
Carroll0
at Calallen0

FRIDAY

Miller
at Cuero

HM King
at King

SA McCollum
at Ray

Progreso
at Santa Gertrudis Academy

Texas Christian
at Annapolis Christian Academy

Bishop
at Lyford

John Paul II
at Somerset Academy Collegiate

Riviera Kaufer
at Bruni

Yorktown
at Taft

Sinton
at GP

Rockport-Fulton
at Kinkaid

Falfurrias
at Raymondville

Flour Bluff
at Donna

San Diego
at Rio Hondo

Arlington Heights Christian
at IWA

Ben Bolt
at Freer

Beeville Jones
at Victoria West

Banquete
at Ingleside

Odem
at Skidmore-Tynan

George West
at Sabinal

Flatonia
at Three Rivers

Premont
at Agua Dulce

Refugio
at Cypress Christian

Hebbronville
at TM

Woodsboro
at Santa Maria

La Joya
at Alice

New Braunfels Long Creek
at Mathis

