KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 3 highlights and scores

Friday Night Fever
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week three of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.

THURSDAY

Final
TM34
at London21

FRIDAY

Desoto
at Miller

IWA
at Living Rock Academy

PSJA Southwest
at Moody

Carroll
St. Joseph Academy

Medina
Incarnate Word Academy

GP
Victoria East

Carrizo Springs
at Hebbronville

Benavides
Annapolis Christian Academy

George West
Poteet

Three Rivers
at La Pryor

King
at Zapata

Skidmore-Tynan
at Yorktown

Bishop
at Rockport-Fulton

San Diego
at West Oso

Taft
at Agua Dulce

Kaufer
at Woodsboro

Santa Gertrudis Academy
at Robtown

Harlingen South
at FB

HM King
at Ray

Progreso
at Premont

John Paul II
at St. Paul

Pettus
at Banquete

Alice
at Sinton

Falfurrias
at Orange Grove

Aransas Pass
at Odem

Ingleside
at Beeville Jones

Freer
at Bruin

Cancun
at Calallen

Refugio
at Edna

Ben Bolt
at Bloomington

PSJA Memorial
at Moody

Veterans Memorial
at Brownsville Rivera

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

