KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 3 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week three of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.

THURSDAY Final TM 34 at London 21 FRIDAY Desoto at Miller IWA at Living Rock Academy PSJA Southwest at Moody Carroll St. Joseph Academy Medina Incarnate Word Academy GP Victoria East Carrizo Springs at Hebbronville Benavides Annapolis Christian Academy George West Poteet Three Rivers at La Pryor King at Zapata Skidmore-Tynan at Yorktown Bishop at Rockport-Fulton San Diego at West Oso Taft at Agua Dulce Kaufer at Woodsboro Santa Gertrudis Academy at Robtown Harlingen South at FB HM King at Ray Progreso at Premont John Paul II at St. Paul Pettus at Banquete Alice at Sinton Falfurrias at Orange Grove Aransas Pass at Odem Ingleside at Beeville Jones Freer at Bruin Cancun at Calallen Refugio at Edna Ben Bolt at Bloomington PSJA Memorial at Moody Veterans Memorial at Brownsville Rivera For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

