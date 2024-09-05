KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 2 highlights and scores

Prev Next FILE

Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week two of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.

Veterans Memorial Carroll Beeville Jones Orange Grove FRIDAY Brackenridge at King Jubilee Brownsville at Benavides Moody at Laredo Cigarroa Seguin at Miller Monte Alto at Ben Bolt Banquete at Yorktown Pawnee at Annapolis Christian Academy Lutheran at IWA West Oso at Taft Alexander at GP Calhoun at Sinton Three Rivers at Nixon-Smiley Woodsboro at Charlotte Rockport-Fulton at San Diego Edison at Robstown Calallen at Alice Highlands at HM King Mathis at George West Agua Dulce at Freer Ray at TM Kenedy at Skidmore-Tynan Pace at Bishop Santa Gertrudis Academy at Hebbronville Marshall at FB Premont at John Paul II Ingleside at Aransas Pass London at Refugio Odem at Falfurrias SATURDAY Progreso Riviera Kaufer For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.