KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 2 highlights and scores

Friday Night Fever
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week two of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.

Veterans Memorial
Carroll
Beeville Jones
Orange Grove

FRIDAY
Brackenridge
at King
Jubilee Brownsville
at Benavides
Moody
at Laredo Cigarroa
Seguin
at Miller
Monte Alto
at Ben Bolt
Banquete
at Yorktown
Pawnee
at Annapolis Christian Academy
Lutheran
at IWA
West Oso
at Taft
Alexander
at GP
Calhoun
at Sinton
Three Rivers
at Nixon-Smiley
Woodsboro
at Charlotte
Rockport-Fulton
at San Diego
Edison
at Robstown
Calallen
at Alice
Highlands
at HM King
Mathis
at George West
Agua Dulce
at Freer
Ray
at TM
Kenedy
at Skidmore-Tynan
Pace
at Bishop
Santa Gertrudis Academy
at Hebbronville
Marshall
at FB
Premont
at John Paul II
Ingleside
at Aransas Pass
London
at Refugio
Odem
at Falfurrias

SATURDAY

Progreso
Riviera Kaufer

