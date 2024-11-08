Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 11 highlights and scores

Friday Night Fever
FILE
Friday Night Fever
Friday Night Fever
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week 11 of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.

THURSDAY

3rd Quarter
Falfurrias6
at Bishop34

3rd Quarter
Ray0
Miller33

3rd Quarter
GP35
at King0

FRIDAY

Moody
at Carroll

Flour Bluff
at Veterans Memorial

Cuero
at Robstown

Benavides
at Runge

Christian School at Castle Hills
at Incarnate Word Academy

Geneva
at John Paul II

Ben Bolt
at Woodsboro

Goliad
at West Oso

Lyford
at San Diego

Sinton
at Rockport-Fulton

Raymondville
at Sanat Gertrudis Academy
Mathis
at Aransas Pass

Three Rivers
at Refugio
Premont
at Santa Maria

Skidmore-Tynan
at Freer

Monte Alto
at Hebbronville

Beeville Jones
at Floresville

London
at Orange Grove

George West
at Taft

Roma
at Alice

Odem
at Santa Rosa

Zapata
at Tuloso-Midway

La Villa
at Agua DUlce

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Election Headquarters