KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 11 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week 11 of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.
THURSDAY
|3rd Quarter
|Falfurrias
|6
|at Bishop
|34
|3rd Quarter
|Ray
|0
|Miller
|33
|3rd Quarter
|GP
|35
|at King
|0
FRIDAY
|Moody
|at Carroll
|Flour Bluff
|at Veterans Memorial
|Cuero
|at Robstown
|Benavides
|at Runge
|Christian School at Castle Hills
|at Incarnate Word Academy
|Geneva
|at John Paul II
|Ben Bolt
|at Woodsboro
|Goliad
|at West Oso
|Lyford
|at San Diego
|Sinton
|at Rockport-Fulton
|Raymondville
|at Sanat Gertrudis Academy
|Mathis
|at Aransas Pass
|Three Rivers
|at Refugio
|Premont
|at Santa Maria
|Skidmore-Tynan
|at Freer
|Monte Alto
|at Hebbronville
|Beeville Jones
|at Floresville
|London
|at Orange Grove
|George West
|at Taft
|Roma
|at Alice
|Odem
|at Santa Rosa
|Zapata
|at Tuloso-Midway
|La Villa
|at Agua DUlce
