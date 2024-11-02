Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 10 highlights and scores

Friday Night Fever
FILE
Friday Night Fever
Friday Night Fever
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week 10 of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.

FRIDAY

Halftime
King7
at Moody14

Halftime
Veteran Memorial17
at Weslaco East0

Halftime
Riviera Kaufer0
at Premont35

Halftime
Carroll17
at Ray3

Halftime
Miller35
at GP28

Halftime
Palacios0
at London28

3rd Quarter
Aransas Pass0
at Goliad35

Halftime
Agua Dulce6
at Ben Bolt16

Halftime
John Paul II0
at NBCA42

3rd Quarter
Calallen50
at Hidalgo0

3rd Quarter
Saint Mary's Hall20
at IWA33
Halftime
Robstown0
at Sinton42

Halftime
West Oso0
at Edna49
3rd Quarter
SGA0
at Rio Hondo42

Halftime
San Diego14
at Falfurrias0

3rd Quarter
Ingleside7
at Cuero34

Halftime
Bishop0
at Raymondville7

2nd Quarter
La Feria7
at HM King20

2nd Quarter
Santa Maria6
at Three Rivers41

3rd Quarter
Orange Grove25
at Mathis7

Halftime
Hebbronville7
at George West28

Halftime
Banquete0
at Odem14

Halftime
PSJA North14
at Flour Bluff7
Halftime
Refugio48
at Skidmore-Tynan0

2nd Quarter
Bay City20
at Beeville Jones0

1st Quarter
Benavides0
at Knippa0

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Election Headquarters