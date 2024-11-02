KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 10 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week 10 of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.
FRIDAY
|Halftime
|King
|7
|at Moody
|14
|Halftime
|Veteran Memorial
|17
|at Weslaco East
|0
|Halftime
|Riviera Kaufer
|0
|at Premont
|35
|Halftime
|Carroll
|17
|at Ray
|3
|Halftime
|Miller
|35
|at GP
|28
|Halftime
|Palacios
|0
|at London
|28
|3rd Quarter
|Aransas Pass
|0
|at Goliad
|35
|Halftime
|Agua Dulce
|6
|at Ben Bolt
|16
|Halftime
|John Paul II
|0
|at NBCA
|42
|3rd Quarter
|Calallen
|50
|at Hidalgo
|0
|3rd Quarter
|Saint Mary's Hall
|20
|at IWA
|33
|Halftime
|Robstown
|0
|at Sinton
|42
|Halftime
|West Oso
|0
|at Edna
|49
|3rd Quarter
|SGA
|0
|at Rio Hondo
|42
|Halftime
|San Diego
|14
|at Falfurrias
|0
|3rd Quarter
|Ingleside
|7
|at Cuero
|34
|Halftime
|Bishop
|0
|at Raymondville
|7
|2nd Quarter
|La Feria
|7
|at HM King
|20
|2nd Quarter
|Santa Maria
|6
|at Three Rivers
|41
|3rd Quarter
|Orange Grove
|25
|at Mathis
|7
|Halftime
|Hebbronville
|7
|at George West
|28
|Halftime
|Banquete
|0
|at Odem
|14
|Halftime
|PSJA North
|14
|at Flour Bluff
|7
|Halftime
|Refugio
|48
|at Skidmore-Tynan
|0
|2nd Quarter
|Bay City
|20
|at Beeville Jones
|0
|1st Quarter
|Benavides
|0
|at Knippa
|0
For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.