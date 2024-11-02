KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 10 highlights and scores

Prev Next FILE

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week 10 of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football. FRIDAY Halftime King 7 at Moody 14 Halftime Veteran Memorial 17 at Weslaco East 0 Halftime Riviera Kaufer 0 at Premont 35 Halftime Carroll 17 at Ray 3 Halftime Miller 35 at GP 28 Halftime Palacios 0 at London 28 3rd Quarter Aransas Pass 0 at Goliad 35 Halftime Agua Dulce 6 at Ben Bolt 16 Halftime John Paul II 0 at NBCA 42 3rd Quarter Calallen 50 at Hidalgo 0 3rd Quarter Saint Mary's Hall 20 at IWA 33 Halftime Robstown 0 at Sinton 42 Halftime West Oso 0 at Edna 49 3rd Quarter SGA 0 at Rio Hondo 42 Halftime San Diego 14 at Falfurrias 0 3rd Quarter Ingleside 7 at Cuero 34 Halftime Bishop 0 at Raymondville 7 2nd Quarter La Feria 7 at HM King 20 2nd Quarter Santa Maria 6 at Three Rivers 41 3rd Quarter Orange Grove 25 at Mathis 7 Halftime Hebbronville 7 at George West 28 Halftime Banquete 0 at Odem 14 Halftime PSJA North 14 at Flour Bluff 7 Halftime Refugio 48 at Skidmore-Tynan 0 2nd Quarter Bay City 20 at Beeville Jones 0 1st Quarter Benavides 0 at Knippa 0 For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

