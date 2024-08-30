KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 1 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week one of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.
|THURSDAY
|Halftime
|Vets Memorial
|0
|Miller
|13
|2nd Quarter
|London
|21
|Bishop
|6
|2nd Quarter
|HM King
|34
|Brackenridge
|8
|Halftime
|Freer
|6
|Banquete
|7
|Halftime
|Aransas Pass
|37
|Riviera Kaufer
|0
|FRIDAY
|King
|at SA Lanier
|Kenedy
|at Agua Dulce
|Alice
|at CC Carroll
|George West
|at San Diego
|La Feria
|at Ingleside
|Arlington Heights Christian
|at Benavides
|John Paul II
|at St. Anthony
|West Oso
|at Santa Gertrudis Academy
|Natalia
|at Skidmore-Tynan
|Orange Grove
|at Rockport Fulton
|Monte Alto
|at Premont
|Taft
|at Mathis
|Refugio
|at Cotulla
|GP
|at Calallen
|Sinton
|at Beeville Jones
|Bloomington
|at Woodsboro
|Moody
|at Tuloso-Midway
|Falfurrias
|at Hebbronville
|Falls City
|at Three Rivers
|Ben Bolt
|at Odem
|IWA
|at Hill Country Christian
|Ray
|at Nixon
|Robstown
|at JFK
SATURDAY
|NYOS Charter
|Annapolis Christian Academy
