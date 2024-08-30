KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 1 highlights and scores

Prev Next FILE

Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week one of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.

THURSDAY Halftime Vets Memorial 0 Miller 13 2nd Quarter London 21 Bishop 6 2nd Quarter HM King 34 Brackenridge 8 Halftime Freer 6 Banquete 7 Halftime Aransas Pass 37 Riviera Kaufer 0 FRIDAY King at SA Lanier Kenedy at Agua Dulce Alice at CC Carroll George West at San Diego La Feria at Ingleside Arlington Heights Christian at Benavides John Paul II at St. Anthony West Oso at Santa Gertrudis Academy Natalia at Skidmore-Tynan Orange Grove at Rockport Fulton Monte Alto at Premont Taft at Mathis Refugio at Cotulla GP at Calallen Sinton at Beeville Jones Bloomington at Woodsboro Moody at Tuloso-Midway Falfurrias at Hebbronville Falls City at Three Rivers Ben Bolt at Odem IWA at Hill Country Christian Ray at Nixon Robstown at JFK SATURDAY NYOS Charter Annapolis Christian Academy For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

