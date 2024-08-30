Watch Now
KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 1 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week one of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.

THURSDAYHalftime
Vets Memorial0
Miller13
2nd Quarter
London21
Bishop6
2nd Quarter
HM King34
Brackenridge8
Halftime
Freer6
Banquete7
Halftime
Aransas Pass37
Riviera Kaufer0

FRIDAY
King
at SA Lanier
Kenedy
at Agua Dulce
Alice
at CC Carroll
George West
at San Diego
La Feria
at Ingleside
Arlington Heights Christian
at Benavides
John Paul II
at St. Anthony
West Oso
at Santa Gertrudis Academy
Natalia
at Skidmore-Tynan
Orange Grove
at Rockport Fulton
Monte Alto
at Premont
Taft
at Mathis
Refugio
at Cotulla
GP
at Calallen
Sinton
at Beeville Jones
Bloomington
at Woodsboro
Moody
at Tuloso-Midway
Falfurrias
at Hebbronville
Falls City
at Three Rivers
Ben Bolt
at Odem
IWA
at Hill Country Christian
Ray
at Nixon
Robstown
at JFK

SATURDAY

NYOS Charter
Annapolis Christian Academy

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

