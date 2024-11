CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round 3, fight! Only 5 of the original 27 Coastal Bend teams that made it to the 2024 UIL high school football playoffs remain in the third round.

UIL 5A-DI Flour Bluff Southwest

UIL 5A-DII Halftime Miller 28 Alamo Heights 0

UIL 4A-DI 3rd Quarter Calallen 14 Bay City 28

UIL 4A-DII 3rd Quarter Lago Vista 0 Sinton 21

UIL 2A-DI 3rd Quarter Ganado 7 Refugio 6

