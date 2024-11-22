Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever second round Area playoffs highlights and scores

Friday Night Fever
FILE
Friday Night Fever
Friday Night Fever
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to the second round of playoffs on the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football. From the original 27 that had been in the first round, only 11 Coastal Bend teams made it to the Area round.

UIL 5A-DI
Flour Bluff
at Pieper

San Antonio Southwest
Veterans Memorial at Cabaniss Stadium

UIL 5A-DII
Sharyland Pioneeer
Miller at Buccaneer Stadium

Alice
Victoria West at Beeville's Veterans Memorial Stadium

UIL 4A-DI
Calallen
Somerset at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium

UIL 4A-DII
Salado
Sinton at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio

Halftime
Wimberley34
Rockport-Fulton at T-M's Warrior Stadium14

UIL 3A-DI
Orange Grove
Llano at Lehnoff Stadium in Schertz

UIL 3A-DII
George West
Lexington at Halletsville

UIL 2A-DI
Thorndale
Refugio at La Grange

UIL 2A-DII
Ben Bolt
Somerville in Palacios

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Election Headquarters