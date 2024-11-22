KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever second round Area playoffs highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to the second round of playoffs on the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football. From the original 27 that had been in the first round, only 11 Coastal Bend teams made it to the Area round.

UIL 5A-DI Flour Bluff at Pieper San Antonio Southwest Veterans Memorial at Cabaniss Stadium

UIL 5A-DII Sharyland Pioneeer Miller at Buccaneer Stadium Alice Victoria West at Beeville's Veterans Memorial Stadium

UIL 4A-DI Calallen Somerset at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium

UIL 4A-DII Salado Sinton at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio Halftime Wimberley 34 Rockport-Fulton at T-M's Warrior Stadium 14

UIL 3A-DI Orange Grove Llano at Lehnoff Stadium in Schertz

UIL 3A-DII George West Lexington at Halletsville

UIL 2A-DI Thorndale Refugio at La Grange

UIL 2A-DII Ben Bolt Somerville in Palacios

