KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever second round Area playoffs highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to the second round of playoffs on the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football. From the original 27 that had been in the first round, only 11 Coastal Bend teams made it to the Area round.
|UIL 5A-DI
|Flour Bluff
|at Pieper
|San Antonio Southwest
|Veterans Memorial at Cabaniss Stadium
|UIL 5A-DII
|Sharyland Pioneeer
|Miller at Buccaneer Stadium
|Alice
|Victoria West at Beeville's Veterans Memorial Stadium
|UIL 4A-DI
|Calallen
|Somerset at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium
|UIL 4A-DII
|Salado
|Sinton at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio
|Halftime
|Wimberley
|34
|Rockport-Fulton at T-M's Warrior Stadium
|14
|UIL 3A-DI
|Orange Grove
|Llano at Lehnoff Stadium in Schertz
|UIL 3A-DII
|George West
|Lexington at Halletsville
|UIL 2A-DI
|Thorndale
|Refugio at La Grange
|UIL 2A-DII
|Ben Bolt
|Somerville in Palacios
