KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever playoffs week 1 highlights and scores

Prev Next FILE

Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week 1 of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football playoffs. UIL 5A-DI Veterans Memorial Mission Flour Bluff McAllen Memorial UIL 5A-DII Tivy Miller Alamo Heights Ray Halftime Boerne 7 Carroll 25 Victoria West GP Brownsville Pace Alice UIL 4A-DI Tuloso-Midway La Vernia Calallen El Campo UIL 4A-DII H.M. King Rockport-Fulton Halftime Sinton 56 Grulla 0 Ingleside Port Isabel UIL 3A-DI San Diego Orange Grove Goliad Bishop Rio Hondo London UIL 3A-DII George West Stockdale Odem Dilley Hebbronville Poth UIL 2A-DI Halftime Kenedy 6 Refugio 44 Schulenberg Three Rivers Halftime Ganado 68 Skidmore-Tynan 0 UIL 2A-DII Yorktown Ben Bolt Halftime Falls City 35 Agua Dulce 0 Halftime Shiner 57 Woodsboro 0 UIL 1A-DI Menard Benavides TCAL D1 6-man Annapolis Christian Academy New Braunfels Thunder For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.