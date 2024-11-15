KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever playoffs week 1 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week 1 of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football playoffs.
|UIL 5A-DI
|Veterans Memorial
|Mission
|Flour Bluff
|McAllen Memorial
|UIL 5A-DII
|Tivy
|Miller
|Alamo Heights
|Ray
|Halftime
|Boerne
|7
|Carroll
|25
|Victoria West
|GP
|Brownsville Pace
|Alice
|UIL 4A-DI
|Tuloso-Midway
|La Vernia
|Calallen
|El Campo
|UIL 4A-DII
|H.M. King
|Rockport-Fulton
|Halftime
|Sinton
|56
|Grulla
|0
|Ingleside
|Port Isabel
|UIL 3A-DI
|San Diego
|Orange Grove
|Goliad
|Bishop
|Rio Hondo
|London
|UIL 3A-DII
|George West
|Stockdale
|Odem
|Dilley
|Hebbronville
|Poth
|UIL 2A-DI
|Halftime
|Kenedy
|6
|Refugio
|44
|Schulenberg
|Three Rivers
|Halftime
|Ganado
|68
|Skidmore-Tynan
|0
|UIL 2A-DII
|Yorktown
|Ben Bolt
|Halftime
|Falls City
|35
|Agua Dulce
|0
|Halftime
|Shiner
|57
|Woodsboro
|0
|TCAL D1 6-man
|Annapolis Christian Academy
|New Braunfels Thunder
For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.