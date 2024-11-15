Watch Now
KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever playoffs week 1 highlights and scores

Friday Night Fever
Friday Night Fever
Friday Night Fever
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week 1 of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football playoffs.

UIL 5A-DI
Veterans Memorial
Mission

Flour Bluff
McAllen Memorial

UIL 5A-DII
Tivy
Miller

Alamo Heights
Ray

Halftime
Boerne7
Carroll25

Victoria West
GP

Brownsville Pace
Alice

UIL 4A-DI
Tuloso-Midway
La Vernia

Calallen
El Campo

UIL 4A-DII
H.M. King
Rockport-Fulton

Halftime
Sinton56
Grulla0

Ingleside
Port Isabel

UIL 3A-DI
San Diego
Orange Grove

Goliad
Bishop

Rio Hondo
London

UIL 3A-DII
George West
Stockdale

Odem
Dilley

Hebbronville
Poth

UIL 2A-DIHalftime
Kenedy6
Refugio44

Schulenberg
Three Rivers

Halftime
Ganado68
Skidmore-Tynan0

UIL 2A-DII
Yorktown
Ben Bolt

Halftime
Falls City35
Agua Dulce0

Halftime
Shiner57
Woodsboro0

UIL 1A-DI
Menard
Benavides

TCAL D1 6-man
Annapolis Christian Academy
New Braunfels Thunder

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

