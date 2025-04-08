KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Luke Rodriguez interviews new manager Ricky Rivera

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our first KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter of the 2025 season, 10-year-old Luke Rodriguez, sat down with Astros' new Double-A 31-year-old manager Ricky Rivera. Rodriguez is one of a few kids selected this season to interview and get to know a Hooks coach/player at Whataburger Field.

Luke Rodriguez: Where are you from?

Ricky Rivera: I'm from Dorado, Puerto Rico. Born and raised there.

Luke Rodriguez: How old were you when you first started baseball?

Ricky Rivera: I started about I think like 4 or 5-years-old. When I was your age I realized I wasn't as smart as you, so I stopped everything and tried to just focus on baseball because I wasn't very good at school. You should do the opposite.

Luke Rodriguez: What's your favorite music?

Ricky Rivera: I like a lot of my Latin music. Listen to a lot of salsa. In English I like hip hop and I like R&B.

Luke Rodriguez: What are your favorite foods?

Ricky Rivera: Here in the states I would say steak probably. Like a good chicken alfredo pasta and then anything my mom cooks. Home cooked meals are the best. You'll keep find out once you keep getting older.

Luke Rodriguez: Why did you play baseball?

Ricky Rivera: I think it was instilled in me from my parents. You know, my parents were huge baseball fans and my dad played baseball, so I loved doing that stuff. I was almost born in a baseball field, so I just kind of kept that going. Thank God it's my calling card right now. It's what I do.

Luke Rodriguez: Would you say you like baseball more than the broadcasting?

Ricky Rivera: They both bring unique challenges and they're both super fun. I like broadcasting a lot. I went to college for it. I did broadcast baseball games at my college. I did broadcast basketball and volleyball games as well. I think my true passion is baseball and helping kids through the game of baseball.

Luke Rodriguez: What position are you in baseball?

Ricky Rivera: I'm a manager, but I used to play a little bit everywhere. I finished my career as a pitcher. I coach now, so just straight manager.

Luke Rodriguez: What music do you like?

Ethan Pecko: I like country music, especially since it's hot here. We spend our summers here. Country is always a good vibe.

Trey Dombroski: I'm more of a rap guy, but I do like country though in the summer.

Luke Rodriguez: My favorite is rock, and my favorite band is Upon a Burning Body.

